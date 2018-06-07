  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
  • Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
  • EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
  • Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
  • After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
Travel

Coimbatore

New textile testing lab set up in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

June 7, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: TUV SÜD, a globally acclaimed German safety and quality expert, has set up its textile testing laboratory in Tirupur.

With this, the world class laboratory – distinguished for its physical testing and technical solutions, will offer chemical testing services for all kinds of textile businesses in Tirupur as well as Karur, Salem and Erode.

“The holistic capabilities of the laboratory will cater to manufacturers and exporters carving a niche for Indian knitwear products in global and domestic markets,” the company’s CEO of South and South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa Region, Niranjan Nadkarni, said in release here.

ALSO READ : Celebrating the true spirit of giving

The facility is fully equipped to provide comprehensive textile, apparel and home furnishing testing services and the company is able to assist manufacturers in improving production processes, optimising costs and reducing risks and defects by ensuring their products’ compliance with the guidelines.

Stating that the manufacturers can avail complete guidance on Restricted Substance List (RSL) and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) and other similar safety regulations, Nadkarni said that the new chemical testing laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation.

“With its wide network of labs and experts across key markets including South Asia, European Union, ASEAN, the U.S. and the U.K., TÜV SÜD has in-depth familiarity with compliance in exporting and importing nations,” Nadkarni said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿