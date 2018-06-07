New textile testing lab set up in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: TUV SÜD, a globally acclaimed German safety and quality expert, has set up its textile testing laboratory in Tirupur.

With this, the world class laboratory – distinguished for its physical testing and technical solutions, will offer chemical testing services for all kinds of textile businesses in Tirupur as well as Karur, Salem and Erode.

“The holistic capabilities of the laboratory will cater to manufacturers and exporters carving a niche for Indian knitwear products in global and domestic markets,” the company’s CEO of South and South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa Region, Niranjan Nadkarni, said in release here.

The facility is fully equipped to provide comprehensive textile, apparel and home furnishing testing services and the company is able to assist manufacturers in improving production processes, optimising costs and reducing risks and defects by ensuring their products’ compliance with the guidelines.

Stating that the manufacturers can avail complete guidance on Restricted Substance List (RSL) and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) and other similar safety regulations, Nadkarni said that the new chemical testing laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation.

“With its wide network of labs and experts across key markets including South Asia, European Union, ASEAN, the U.S. and the U.K., TÜV SÜD has in-depth familiarity with compliance in exporting and importing nations,” Nadkarni said.