09 Nov 2019, Edition - 1579, Saturday
Coimbatore

Newly acquired robot put to use

Covai Post Network

November 8, 2019

Coimbatore : The City Corportation Commissioner and Special Officer, Sravan Kumar Jatavath today inspected the functioning of the newly acquired robot for cleaning the drainage and manholes.

The Rs. 36 lakh robot was acquired to end the practice of manual scavenging which of late was posing a threat to the lives of sanitation workers.

The robot was put to use at a manhole at Avanashi Road, and Jathavat, along with his deputy S Prasanna Ramasamy and other corporation officials, inspected the functioning, official source said.

