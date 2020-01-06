Newly elected councillors sworn in at Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The newly elected District Councillors during the recently held rural local body elections, were sworn in here today.

Of the 17 councillors, 10 belong to AIADMK, Five DMK and Two BJP and took oath of secrecy in the presence of the District collector and ElectionOfficer, K Rajamani at a funciton in the collectorate.

Even as ruling AIADMK members thanked the chief minister, deputy Chief Minister,K Palanisamy and P Paneerselvam respectively, and local minister, S P Velumani, the DMK member raised slogan in support of their president, M K Stalin.

Talking to reporters, Rajamani said that election for the post of District panchayat president and vice president is scheduled on January 11.

The elections were held very peacefully without any untoward incidents and cases of model code of conduct violations were booked against at 91 persons, he said.