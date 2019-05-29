NHAF Announces Winners of 8th Children’s Annual Art Competition

Covai Post Network

The Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP) along with Niki Hingad Art Foundation (NHAF) and Rotary Club of Midcity, District 3141, Mumbai, has announced the winners of its 8th annual online pan-India Inter School Drawing Competition 2019 titled ‘Perception’.

Hridhaan Sethi of Maharaja Sawai Mansingh Vidyalaya Jaipur in the 5- 7 age group; Arsh Agarwal of Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, in the 8-10 age group; Saesha Mathur of Jasudben M L School, Mumbai, in the 11-13 age group and Aasima Tabassum of SR College, Waddepally, Telangana, in the 14- 17age group have been awarded the 1st position against their entries, says a NHAF release.

Securing the second position are: Esha Jain of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, in the 5-7 age group; in the 8-10 age group two students, Gaurika Chabbria, of Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, and Sanaaya Bendre of JB Petit High School share the prize; Nandhaika M. of P.S. Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, Chennai, in the 11-13 age group; Divy Jajodia of Sri Satya Sai Vidhya Vihar, Indore, in the 14 -17 age group.

The entire list of winners’ names including the ones who are a close 2nd and 3rd from each age group along with the children who have been voted as the viewers’ choice is listed on the organization’s online portal.https://www.nhaf.co.in/cfbp-nhaf-national-2019

The competition received close to 700 entries from across the country and 32 children are being recognized for their awe-inspiring paintings. All children are between 5 and 17 years of age. These include a category of winners elected by the jury and a separate list of winners that were voted by the public.

“We are simply mesmerized to see the imagination and creativity of our young minds and wish to congratulate every participant for portraying their emotions such beautifully. Every single drawing had a sense of originality, and affection towards our surrounding and nature. We are glad to see that children are trying to build their imagination and visual skills by replicating ideas on paper in this digital age, and receiving such overwhelming response to the art competition reiterates the importance of organizing these kinds of initiatives more frequently,” says Niki Hingad.

The paintings were judged by a selected jury based on creativity, originality, compositional skills, application of colours and the underlying thoughts.