NIA raid on gold smithy in Coimbatore in connection with Kerala gold smuggling

Coimbatore : NIA slueths Wednesday carried out raid on the house of a gold smith off Cross Cut road in the city.

The raids are said to be in connection with the gold smuggling cases in Kerala involving Swapna Suresh, who is lodged in a jail in Thrissur in that State, police said.

The four-member NIA team raided the house of Nandakumar, who is running a gold smithy in the ground floor of his single-storey building, around six AM they said.

The team has taken him for interrogation and further details awaited.