05 Sep 2020, Edition - 1880, Saturday
Coimbatore

Nilgiri Library to reopen on September 6

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2020

Udhagamandalam: Having remained closed for the last about five months owing to the contagion,the historic 161 year old Nilgiri Library,will resume functioning from September 6.

Speaking to The Covai Post,the Honorary Secretary of the library, Mr.Ramakrishna Nambiar said that in view of the prevailing situation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,the government has prescribed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the functioning of libraries.

The Nilgiri Library also would strictly adhere to the norms.

It will remain open from 9.30 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. on all days except Mondays,its weekly holiday.

