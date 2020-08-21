Nilgiris administration doing a tight rope walk

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The Nilgiris district administration seems to be doing a delicate

balancing act between safety and economy, in the wake of the growing challenges posed by the Corona virus outbreak.

While on the one hand, efforts to keep the Covid count in control are being tested by a variety of factors, on the other the economic well being of the small hilly district, is increasingly becoming a source of concern.

In a bid to ensure that neither gets out of hand, the administration is forced to do a tight rope walk.

With restrictions relating to movement, within the state having been relaxed the administration has, in accordance with the instructions of the government, put in place a plan of action to deal with the evolving situation.

Speaking to The Covai Post here on Friday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that focus is on strengthening the health

infrastructure, as the district has for long been at a disadvantage in this sector. Stating that more Covid care centres would be set up,she said that with regard to the treatment of non-Covid patients,discussions have been held with the Indian Medical Association, the Nilgiris chapter. Asking the people to be on guard against a form of fear psychosis, which may prevent them from seeking medical help for various ailments, she said that doctors have been instructed to attend to such cases, in the normal manner. In the event of any doctor, either government or private, shirking his or her responsibilities, in this regard, stringent action will be initiated.

Pointing out that Tea and Horticulture, which accounted for about 70 percent of the district’s economy were doing well, Ms.Divya said that tourism and other activities which took care of the rest,are going through difficult times. The consequent hardships are common knowledge, the authorities have no other go but to move with caution.

Various options like a ‘regulated entry’ are being explored, she said and added that a study will be carried out and a report submitted to

the government. However no time frame can be fixed,Ms.Divya declared.