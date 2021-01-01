Nilgiris does well in crime control

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Compared to 2019 the position of the Nilgiris in 2020, both on the Law

and Order and Grave Crimes fronts was far better. Stating this in a press release issued here on Thursday, the Superintendent of

Police,Dr.V.Sasi Mohan said that even the number of crime cases registered was far less.

The sensitive Vinayagar Chathurthi ceremonies and processions also went off peacefully.

Though the number of road safety awareness programmes conducted in the district during 2020 was 2994,16 persons lost their lives in road accidents, compared to 13 in 2019.However the number of injured was 203 and 308 respectively.

821 cases were registered for driving under the influence of alcohol.1,11,555 cases were booked for violation of the helmet rule.For rash and negligent driving 5275 cases were registered.For use of mobile phones while driving 10129 persons were booked.The total

number of cases registered was 2,71,864 and the total fine amount was 3,57,14,438.Seven murder cases were registered and detected.63 sexual

harassment or assault cases were booked.In all the cases the accused were arrested.

Dr.SasiMohan added that for checking crimes and traffic offences 1160 surveillance cameras had been installed in 697 places.

As part of the efforts to check the activities of Maoists,six awareness camps were conducted in tribal areas.