Nilgiris farmers grievances redressal meet on Oct 16

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Udhagamandalam: Arrangements are afoot to organise a farmers grievances redressal meeting here on October 16 2020 at 11 a.m.

Stating that,owing to the current Covid 19 situation, it would be virtual, sthe Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said here on Wednesday that,agriculture related queries or grievances can be conveyed to the Joint Director of Horticulture at Post Box No.72,Ooty,643001 by post or in person or through e-mail ([email protected]) on or before October 12 2020.

Since all the district officials will be present farmers can air their grievances to the Collector via website meet.google.com/gtk-zwng-chp