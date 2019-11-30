Nilgiris Heritage train resumes services after 14 days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Much to the joy and relief of tourists and holiday passengers, the Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) resumed its services Saturday after a gap of 14 days to Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district.

Carrying around 160 passengers, the Heritage train left Mettupalayam station at 7.10 AM on the restored track, which was damaged due to falling of trees and boulders, following incessant rains.

The train services were cancelled from November 16, to facilitate the restoration works and removal of debris of boulders and tree branches, between Aderley and Hillgrove stations, official sources said.

The weekend tourists and local passengers were a happy lot on the restoration of the train.