  • Download mobile app
30 Nov 2019, Edition - 1600, Saturday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Crime as juvenile can’t be ground to deny government job: Supreme Court
  • Maha Vikash Aghadi govt trust vote today, Sanjay Raut claims support of over 170 MLAs
  • A 55-year-old woman found dead in the national capital under mysterious circumstances.
Travel

Coimbatore

Nilgiris Heritage train resumes services after 14 days

Covai Post Network

November 30, 2019

Coimbatore : Much to the joy and relief of tourists and holiday passengers, the Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) resumed its services Saturday after a gap of 14 days to Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district.

Carrying around 160 passengers, the Heritage train left Mettupalayam station at 7.10 AM on the restored track, which was damaged due to falling of trees and boulders, following incessant rains.

The train services were cancelled from November 16, to facilitate the restoration works and removal of debris of boulders and tree branches, between Aderley and Hillgrove stations, official sources said.

The weekend tourists and local passengers were a happy lot on the restoration of the train.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿