Nilgiris in a state of high alert

D.Radhakrishnan







Udhagamandalam: With many parts of the Nilgiris continuing to experience stormy weather,the district is in a state of high alert and the administration has declared that its machinery has been fully geared up to meet any exigency.

Though minor landslips have occurred at some places , trees have been uprooted at a number of places and storm water was overflowing in various places particularly in Gudalur and Pandhalur taluks, major damages have not been reported from any part of the district. However uprooted trees have disrupted traffic in a few places including the Mettupalayam-Ooty highway and played havoc with power supply.

Employees of the Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) are now engaged in the unenviable task of restoring power supply to affected areas,even as the weather continues to be hostile. Restoration works are in progress,on a war footing.

Meanwhile the Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris Ms.Supriya Sahu and the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya ,on Wednesday, oversaw the relief works which were in full swing at Gudalur.

Later speaking to reporters Ms.Divya said that about 300 temporary camps have been set up,in the district,as a precautionary measure,to accommodate affected persons.Instructions have been issued to strictly adhere to Corona control norms,in those places.

Stating that 283 areas in the district have been identified as flood prone,she said that arrangements have been made to evacuate the people residing there at short notice.

Meanwhile,the Superintendent of Police Dr.Sasi Mohan has in a statement pointed out that the police have put in place an elaborate plan of action to deal with any emergency that may arise from the squally weather. Over 1500 officers and men have been deputed.They will be assisted by members of Quick Response Team and the Omega Team.Simultaneously steps have been initiated to maintain law and order and manage traffic.