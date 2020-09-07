Nilgiris open to regulated tourism

D.Radhakrishnan

The Nilgiris has been thrown open to regulated tourism. Stating this at Coonoor on Monday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said

that owing to the tourism sector having been affected badly here, the government has given permission to include a category under the

heading ‘tourism’ in the E-pass system now being followed in the Nilgiris.

With effect from today tourists interested in coming here have been allowed to apply under this category. However a cap, will be fixed, on the number of tourists to be allowed. At present permission has been given to open parks. As far as other tourist spots are concerned, SOPs will be put in place. There will not be any delay in issuing the E-passes.

To a query,Ms.Divya said that local people coming up by buses will only have to produce their aadhar cards. However others will have to carry their E-passes.

Earlier,she set in motion,the distribution of free masks through fair price shops. Requesting the people not to misuse the relaxation in

restrictions being extended by the government, she said that stringent action will be taken against those who violate the rules, particularly in the wearing of masks.

In all 3,65,201 members enrolled through 1,19,287 cards will be given two masks each,free of cost.