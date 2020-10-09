Nilgiris police focus on ‘face to face’ sessions

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: In keeping with the growing focus of the Nilgiris police on village wise ‘face to face’ programmes to redress grievances of the people,the Superintendent of Police, Dr.V.Sasi Mohan visited Sholur within Pudumund police station limits.

He interacted with the villagers and encouraged them to air their grievances.He said that the exercise was being undertaken with the objective of extending a helping hand to the public.

He initiated action on 20 petitions received on the occasion.

Later he said that Inspectors in various parts of the Nilgiris,were visiting villages,within their respective jurisdiction periodically to receive petitions.So far this year 1392 petitions had been received.

In joint grievances redressal meeting conducted by the district administration and the police 292 petitions had been received.