Saturday’s contribution to the Covid tally in the Nilgiris was 36.

With this the total has gone up to 802.

Of the new infections,four belonged to Kuruthukuli,three hailed from Adhigaratty and four were from Wellington.

According to Ms.J.Innocent Divya,Nilgiris Collector,650 patients have returned home fully cured,while 150 are undergoing treatment.