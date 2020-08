Covai Post Network

The Covid tally in the Nilgiris,went up by 75 on Monday.It now stands at 1400.WIth eight having died 1070 have been cured and 322 are undergoing treatment in various medical facilities.

Of the new infections 33 were from Kookalthorai and surroundings. They were secondary or third stage contacts of infected persons who had come from Chennai and Thudialur. Six from Dhimbatty near Kotagiri had been infected by a person who had come from Coimbatore.