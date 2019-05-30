Nine attempt immolation in Salem demanding drinking water supply

Covai Post Network

Coimabtore : In a rare and shocking incident, nine persons on Thursday attempted to immolate themselves in front of the district collectorate in Salem, protesting against non-supply of drinking water for the last few days.

According to police, Subbaramani, a headload worker, along with some neighbours, had lodged a complaint a few days ago that the Thammanaickenpatti area was not receiving drinking water properly.

However, when the situation continued, they lodged a complaint with Kondalampatti police, seeking action against one Srinivasan for not releasing water.

Since there was no action, Subramani, and his eight relatives, including four women, arrived at the collectorate and doused themselves in kerosene, police said.

As soon as they started lighting the match stick, police rushed to the spot, overpowered them and took them to nearby police station, where Subramani reiterated his demand that action be taken against Srinivasan, who failed to release water for the last nine days and also ensure regular supply of water.

They returned on an assurance from police and district officials about immediate release of water.