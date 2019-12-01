NMR services cancelled for two days from tomorrow due to climatic conditions

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The joy of passengers of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) was short-lived, as the services were cancelled for two days from

tomorrow due to climatic conditions.

The NMR services were resumed on Saturday, after cancellation for 14 days, due to landslips and fallen trees on track in between Mettupalyam and Udhagamandalam (Ooty), much to the joy and relief of weekend tourists.

However, Railway today announced the cancellation of the services on for two from tomorrow due to climatic conditions.

Train No. 56136 Mettupalaiyam to Udagamandalam and train No. 56137 Udagamandalam to Mettupalaiayam are cancelled from December two to three.