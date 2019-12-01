  • Download mobile app
01 Dec 2019, Edition - 1601, Sunday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Crime as juvenile can’t be ground to deny government job: Supreme Court
  • Maha Vikash Aghadi govt trust vote today, Sanjay Raut claims support of over 170 MLAs
  • A 55-year-old woman found dead in the national capital under mysterious circumstances.
Travel

Coimbatore

NMR services cancelled for two days from tomorrow due to climatic conditions

Covai Post Network

December 1, 2019

Coimbatore : The joy of passengers of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) was short-lived, as the services were cancelled for two days from
tomorrow due to climatic conditions.

The NMR services were resumed on Saturday, after cancellation for 14 days, due to landslips and fallen trees on track in between Mettupalyam and Udhagamandalam (Ooty), much to the joy and relief of weekend tourists.

However, Railway today announced the cancellation of the services on for two from tomorrow due to  climatic conditions. 

Train No. 56136 Mettupalaiyam to Udagamandalam and train No. 56137 Udagamandalam to Mettupalaiayam are cancelled from December two to three. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿