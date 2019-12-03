NMR services cancelled till December eight

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The services of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) from Mettupalayam to Udhagamadalam and back is cancelled for another five days from tomorrow, due to climatic conditions prevailing in Nilgiris District.

Train No. 56136 Mettupalaiyam to Udagamandalam and Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam to Mettupalaiyam passenger are fully cancelled from December four to eight.

While Train No. 06171 Mettupalaiyam to Udagamandalam Passenger Special is cancelled on December seven, Train No. 06172 Udagamandalam to Mettupalaiyam Passenger Special also cancelled on December eight.

Much to the disappointment of the tourists and ‘toy train’ lovers, the services of NMR, an Heritage train, were cancelled from November 16, except for two days in the middle, due to landslips and falling of trees and boulders on the track, following heavy rains lashing in Nilgiris district.