NMR services cancelled till Nov 29

Coimbatore : Train No 56136 and 56137 Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) services are cancelled till November 29 due to track restoration works.

The services were cancelled from November 17 and scheduled to resume Sunday. However, due non-completion of the restoration works the trains were cancelled till November 29, official sources said.

Landslips and falling of trees and boulders have happened at 23 locations enroute, especially Hillgrove and Coonoor, they said.

The seasonal tourists, particularly from abroad, are disappointed due to the frequent cancellation of this Heritage train.