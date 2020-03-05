No case of corona virus reported in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district collector, K Rajamani today said that no no case of corona virus was reported in the district so far.

In a release, after a discussion about the precautionary measures being taken to prevent the spread with senior health department officials, Rajamani said that a special team health and social welfare department posted at the city airport was screening the passengers coming from abroad.

Besides, the public are being created awareness about the disease and its symptoms, so that they can take preventive measures.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean Ashokan, Deputy Director Health Krishna were among those present at the discussion.

Meanwhile, two persons, who were quarantined on suspicion of Covid 19 virus admitted at ESI hospital here were discharged

A middle aged man who arrived from Singapore and a student from Japan were admitted to the hospital on suspicion of infection.