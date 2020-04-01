  • Download mobile app
01 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

No Corona cases at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 1, 2020

Coimbatore: There are no positive cases of Coronavirus reported at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

The Yoga Center which receives several international visitors  has asked those from China, Japan, Singapore and other COVID19 affected countries, to not travel to the Yoga Center as a precautionary measure both for travellers as well as the larger community. 

Even people who had been to the COVID-19 affected countries including transits and airport layovers, were requested not to visit the Yoga Center.

Other foreign nationals who visited the Center were requested to observe a mandatory 28-day quarantine period.

State health officials who have been visiting the Yoga Center to conduct screenings and checks since February have found no COVID-19 positive cases at Isha 

