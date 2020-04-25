  • Download mobile app
25 Apr 2020, Edition - 1747, Saturday
Coimbatore

No fresh cases in Coimbatore, 14 discharged

Covai Post Network

April 25, 2020

Coimbatore : There were no fresh positive cases reported from the five districts of the region, today.

A total of 14 persons were discharged from ESI hospital, taking the total discharge to 185 so far.

Coimbatore reported a total 141 cases, Erode 70, Tirupur 110, Salem 30 and Nilgiris 9.

Meanwhile, two PG medical students, who tested positive, were recovered and discharged from the ESI hospital today, its Dean Dr Nirmala said.

After 14 day’s stay at the hospital, they underwent two tests which revealed that both were totally recovered . They have to be in 14 days observation, she said.

Prof Kalidas, Dean, Government Medical College met the PG students, who were later sent to their houses by ambulance, Nirmala said.

Besides the students, two patients from Coimbatore and 10 from Tirupur were also discharged today.

In the corporation limits, of the total number if 67 positive cases 52 were discharged and the remaining 15 are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Kuniyamuthur station in the city was temporarily closed as one of the six police personnel who tested positive was attached to it.

The station will function temporarily from a nearby hall, till the disinfection activities are completed, police said.

