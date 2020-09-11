No power in Coonoor on Saturday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Superintending Engineer,Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle,Mr.K.Shekar has in a press note issued here on Friday said that in view of the proposed shutdown at the Jegathala sub station,there will not power supply on (Saturday) September 12,2020 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following places.

Coonoor town,Aruvankadu,Burliar,Bandishola,Singara, Wellington,Brookland,Adderlie,Bedford,Ottupatrai, Guerency,Bearhatty,Sim’s Park, Elithorai,Hosahatty,Hubbathalai,Yedapalli and Mount Pleasant.