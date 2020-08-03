No power in Coonoor on Wednesday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalan: Mr.Vasunair Premkumar,Superintending Engineer,Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle,has in a press note issued here on Monday said that owing to the proposed maintenance works at the Jagathala and Sandynullah sub stations there will be no power supply between 10.00 and 5.00 p.m. on August 5 at the following places.

Jagathala sub station:

Aruvankadu,Coonoor,Burliar,Bandishola, Singara,Wellington, Yedappaly, Brooklands,Adderlie,Bedford,Ottupatrai, Guerency,Mount Pleasant,

Bearhatty, Sim’s Park,Elithorai, Hossatty and Hubbathalai.

Sandynullah sub station:

Sandynullah, Lovedale, Kuruthukulli,Parson’s Valley,Thalaikundah, Naduvattam, Dhavani, HPF,Glenmorgan and Porthimund.