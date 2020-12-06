  • Download mobile app
06 Dec 2020
Coimbatore
Coimbatore

No power in Gudalur on Monday

Covai Post Network

December 6, 2020

Udhagamandalam: Mr.K.Sekar Superintending Engineer (In-charge),Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) has in a press note issued here stated that the sub-stations at Cherambadi , Uppatti and Gudalur will remain shut for maintenance on Monday (December 7 ) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Consequently there will no power supply at the following places during the shutdown.

Uppatti sub-station:

Uppatti,Ponnani, Devala,Yellamala, Nadugani,Kundalady,Pandhalur,Athikunna, Kolappali,Rockwood, Ayyankolli,Woodbriar and No.3 division.

Cherambadi sub station:

Cherambadi town,Kannanbyle, Naikenshola,Kayyuni, Erumadu ,Thaloor, Pannonchira, Kakkundi ,Cholady.

Gudalur sub station:

1st mile,2nd mile, Gandhinagar, Mudumalai,Athipally, Thorapalli,Gudalur, Nandhatty,Soondy, Marappaalam Sembala, O’Valley, Padanthorai, Shreemadurai, Manvayal, Theppakaadu, Paatavayal, Nellakota, Karkudi and Devarshola.

