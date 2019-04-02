No power on earth can take away Kashmir from India: Shah

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : No power on earth can separate Kashmir from India and it will remain an integral part of the country, said BJP National President Amit Shah Tuesday.

Referring to the demand by National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah that Jammu and Kashmir should have a Prime Minister, Shah told a massive election meeting here tonight that nobody can take away Kashmir from India and will remain in the country.

He sought an explanation from Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, whether he supported the demand from Abdullah.

Accusing UPA Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh governments of going nothing against Pakistan, whose soldiers had beheaded Indian soldiers, Shah said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had attacked and destroyed the terror camp in Pakistan land, on the 13th day of the martyrdom of 40 soldiers in Pulwama Attack.

The national security was safe only in the hands of Modi and the entire World was looking up at India after the surgical strike, he said.

While Modi government has given bullets to terrorists, both Rahul Gandhi and Stalin (DMK President) wanted to hold talks and not use weapons against Pakistan, Shah said asked the crowd, whether they wanted dialogue with Pakistan and bombard it, for which it responded to bomb it to the end.

Listing out the funds and various schemes sanctioned to Tamil Nadu, even there was no no alliance with AIADMK, Shah said that compared to UPA government, in which DMK was a part for one decade, NDA government had allotted more fund for various schemes.

All the surveys have predicted that AIAMDK led NDA led alliance will win over 30 seats in the upcoming elections, he said.

‘We will not stop here. The alliance will continue for the assembly elections also and Centre will stand by the State government like rock,” Shah said.