No proposal received for labour court in Nilgiris

Ooty: The Government will consider setting up a labout court in the Nilgiris if such a proposal comes, Law, Court and Prisons Minister CV Shanmugam said today. To a specific question regarding setting up such a court, considering the large number of labourers in the district, he told mediapersons that there was a committee for recommending such proposals through the High Court to the Government. “If such a proposal comes, the Government will consider it,” he said, adding that there was none at the moment.

On extension of parole to Perarivalan, underoing imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Shanmugham said so far the Government had not received any requisition and would look into it if such a request came.About reports of using mobile phones in prisons in the State, he said the department had already installed jammers in central jails. If needed, they would be installed in sub-jails too, he added.