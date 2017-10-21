No proposal received for labour court in Nilgiris

Ooty: The Government will consider setting up a labout court in the Nilgiris if such a proposal comes, Law, Court and Prisons Minister CV Shanmugam said today. To a specific question regarding setting up such a court, considering the large number of labourers in the district, he told mediapersons that there was a committee for recommending such proposals through the High Court to the Government. “If such a proposal comes, the Government will consider it,” he said, adding that there was none at the moment.
On extension of parole to Perarivalan, underoing imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Shanmugham said so far the Government had not received any requisition and would look into it if such a request came.About reports of using mobile phones in prisons in the State, he said the department had already installed jammers in central jails. If needed, they would be installed in sub-jails too, he added.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...Read More