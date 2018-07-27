No rift between me and OPS, says Palaniswami

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Denying any rift between him and his deputy O. Paneerselvam, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said that both are working well and unitedly.

Replying to a specific question on reported rift between him and Paneerselvam, the Chief Minister told reporters at Salem that both were working unitedly. “Even both of us attended a function yesterday. There is no internal fight in AIADMK as being reported,” he said.

To a question whether the party will have alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami said that the alliance will be decided considering the prevailing situation at the time of elections.

“Our party is ready face elections any time,” he said.

In order to ensure victory, the party has decided to take out cycle rally involving 1,000 party workers to all the villages in the State to spread the achievements of the Government , he said.

On Mettur dam reaching its full capacity, Palaniswami said that it was the result of his prayer during his last visit to Tirupati. “Though there was criticism from certain quarters, the dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet by the grace of the God,” he said.

“Similarly, the God will also give good sense to Karnataka Chief Minister (Kumaraswamy who is on a visit to Tirumala),” he said.

The Supreme Court verdict is clear in the State getting its rightful share from Cauvery, to be decided by the Authority during its monthly meeting, he said.

Stating that Karnataka refused to release three tmc of water last time, Palaniswami said that the nature has gifted 1.17 lakh cusecs of water this time.

“Even, the verdict was specific about the usage of surplus water, since they also cannot store and we also have to release it,” he said.

On wastage of water from dams, the Chief Minister said that the Government has constituted a panel under a retired PWD chief engineer to study the issue and action would be taken based on the report.