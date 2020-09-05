No rules violated in appointing Annamalai as Vice president

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President, Vanathi Srinivasan Saturday justified in appointing the new party entrant and former IPS officer, K Annamalai as the additional vice president of the party.

“Noo rules have been violated by appointing an additional vice-president and there is exception in such appointments and the Party president can decide and change the rules, “Vanathi told reporters here.

Stating that there were incidents where non-members were given the post of ministers, like Suresh Prabhu and Jaishankar, she said that Annamalai was welcomed by the party with open hand and he would prove his choice, even as his entry has given a boost to the youth in the Country.

To a question on disappointment expressed by a section of senior leaders, she said that there was no need to panic to them, as party members were not not worried about his appointment, but outsiders were.

On entry of Tamil Film Super Star Rajanikanth to politics, Vanathi said she welcomed him as an additional player in politics and “after that we will decide who the captain is.”