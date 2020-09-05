  • Download mobile app
05 Sep 2020, Edition - 1880, Saturday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No Question Hour: TMC says it’s ‘unjust’ to compare 2-day assembly session with Monsoon Session of Parliament
  • Kerala recorded 2,655 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 4,459: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • PM’s call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat is producing self-reliant India: Union Minister Puri
Travel

Coimbatore

No rules violated in appointing Annamalai as Vice president

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2020

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President, Vanathi Srinivasan Saturday justified in appointing the new party entrant and former IPS officer, K Annamalai as the additional vice president of the party.

“Noo rules have been violated by appointing an additional vice-president and there is exception in such appointments and the Party president can decide and change the rules, “Vanathi told reporters here.

Stating that there were incidents where non-members were given the post of ministers, like Suresh Prabhu and Jaishankar, she said that Annamalai was welcomed by the party with open hand and he would prove his choice, even as his entry has given a boost to the youth in the Country.

To a question on disappointment expressed by a section of senior leaders, she said that there was no need to panic to them, as party members were not not worried about his appointment, but outsiders were.

On entry of Tamil Film Super Star Rajanikanth to politics, Vanathi said she welcomed him as an additional player in politics and “after that we will decide who the captain is.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿