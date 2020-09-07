Nonagenarian woman from Coimbatore requests ‘mercy killing’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A Nonagenarian woman Monday appealed the DIstrict Administration to subject her to ‘mercy killing,’ as she does not have means for livelihood, as her son cheated and took away 12 acres of land by forging documents.

The 96-year old Murugammal of Kuppanur village arrived at the collectorate here, being the grievances day, and submitted a petition to the collector, K Rajamani.

In her petition, Murugammal claimed that her son had forged the documents and usurped the 12 acres of agricultural land belonging to the family, including three daughters.

Despite lodging complaints to the administration and police, no action was taken to retrieve her land, she said.

As a last resort and considering her and her three daughters’ plight of no means for livelihood, the administration should subject them to mercy killing or provide justice by recovering her property, she said.

After hearing her sad story, Rajamani assured to take immediate action on the land and handed over some money for food and transport.