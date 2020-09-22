Normal rainfall expected in majority of the districts in TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Normal Rainfall(±10 per cent from long term rainfall) is expected at Ariyalur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kanyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Thiruvallur,

Tuticorin, Thirunelveli, Tiruppur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Virudhunagar, districts during North East Monsoon Season (October-December), according to a forecast by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here.

The rainfall forecast for different districts of Tamil Nadu was developed based on the Southern Oscillation Index and Sea Surface Temperature values of Pacific and Indian Oceans, using Australian Rainman International V.4.3.Software at Agro Climate Research Centre, Directorate of Crop Management of TNAU, presented at 60 per cent probability level.

Above Normal Rainfall (>10 per cent from long term rainfall) is expected at Kancheepuram, Madurai, Thiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli and Vellore, it said.

Near Normal (< 0 per cent from long term rainfall) is expected at Nilgiris district. As more than normal rainfall has been received during August and September months in part of Tamil Nadu, there is enough moisture stored in the soil. Hence, farmers may take up sowing immediately with the available soil moisture that would support the initial crop growth. Further the rainfall from Northeast monsoon will help in better crop growth and productivity, it said.