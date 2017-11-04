Nothing goes waste: `One Rupee Kaja’ funds needy patients collecting waste in Coimbatore

by Prasath Selvaraj

A Coimbatore-based organisation is out funding needy patients collecting old newspapers and coconut shells.

`Oru Rubayil Orr Uyir’ (One Rupee, One Life) is a non-profitable organisation founded by Kaja Mohaideen in 2007. It takes the name from collecting Re 1 from college students as seed fund for meeting the treatment expenses of the needy. It has collected Rs 68,000 from city students.

Kaja told The Covai Post that he had been involved in various social service activities for the last 27 years and began this after his brother met with accident in 1990. “Our family then struggled a lot to raise money for treatment. It was after this that I started helping people who are economically backward,” he says.

Before starting the organisation, he had a programme `Don’t Waste and Donate Waste’ where volunteers used to collect old newspapers free of cost from people in city apartments. “We now collect old newspapers once a month from 2,000 houses in 27 apartment complexes in the city. We sell them to agents and donate the money to the people seeking help for treatment.”

It was three months ago that the team added collection of coconut shells which are sold to an exporting firm in Palladam. That company burns the shells and ships out the ash as water purifier. The shells are collected from three points in the city – Ukkadam, Karumbukadai and Aathupaalam. Volunteers also collect shells from marriage halls and restaurants.

“The organisation has helped over 5,000 patients, including 100 for kidney transplant. The money goes directly to the hospital as cheque or demand draft,” he adds. One tonne of newspaper fetches Rs 30,000 and shell Rs 8,000. Details of the fund utilisation details are sent out every month to the donors.

Kaja, popularly known as ‘One Rupee Kaja’, has studied only up to Grade IV and works as a catering contractor and is fluent in Tamil, Malayalam, English, Telugu and Hindi.

Those wanting to help the organisation can contact 95976 93060.