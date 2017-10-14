Nova IVI Fertility bags award at global summit

Fertility clinic NOVA IVI Fertility was awarded the ‘Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital’ in IVF at the Advantage Healthcare India 2017 global summit held at Bengaluru on Thursday.

The summit was organised to promote India as a premier global healthcare destination and enable streamlined service exports in the sector.

NOVA Fertility bagged the award for providing class treatment and care to patients and also for offering them access to latest technologies in IVF. The award was jointly presented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Services Export Promotion Council.

NOVA Fertility COO Vinesh Gadhia, who received the award, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to be honoured at this platform. With infertility becoming a growing concern, India is considered the top destination for fertility treatment because of the unique combination of top quality care with high cost effectiveness.”