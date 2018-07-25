Nova touches 20,000 IVF pregnancy-mark

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nova IVI Fertility recently marked the milestone of 20,000 IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) pregnancies in the country in a short span of seven years, thanks to advanced ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) techniques.

The world’s first IVF baby, Louise Brown, was born on July 25 and since then, the day has been observed as World Embryology Day and on this occasion Nova IVI Fertility strengthens its commitment towards fulfilling the dreams of thousands of childless couples in India, Nova Fertility Consultant in Coimabtore, Dr Latha says.

Today, over 8 million IVF babies were born worldwide and IVF procedure for treating infertility was one among the greatest medical successes of the last century, she said.India had nearly 10-12 per cent married couples suffering from inability to conceive naturally. Among them, only 1 per cent of couples turned to IVF or other infertility treatments for pregnancy.

“ART has progressed rapidly over the past 40 years, with multiple solutions developed to aid in finding a suitable treatment alternative for every infertile couple,” she says.

With the increasing trend of personalised medicine and healthcare services, in IVF too there is a growing need for individualised protocols such as personalised embryo transfer (pET) and individualised ovarian stimulation to optimise treatment.

The modalities for two couples were never the same and patients had several options for treatment depending on the cause of infertility,” she adds.

Couples who tried conceiving a child for a year without success (6 months if the woman is aged over 37) needed to visit a gynaecologist or fertility specialist immediately. Depending on the age, the ovarian reserve and the sperm parameters, IUI was often advised as the first and basic line of treatment. It was cheaper and had a lower success rate than IVF. Hence, it was better to move to IVF after two or maximum three failed IUIs,” says Latha.

Stating that In-vitro fertilisation or IVF, earlier known as test tube baby, was the most popular form of infertility treatment in practice today, she says intracytoplasmic sperm injection or ICSI was a specialised form of IVF.