Novel agitation of ‘not returning home’

Coimbatore : Major trade unions here today decided to resort to a novel form of agitation of ‘not returning home,’ from August 12, if all the workers, belonging to the unorganised sector and construction sector do not get the Rs.2,000 Corona financial assistance announced by the Chief minister, by August 10.

Chief minister had announced Rs.1,000 as financial relief to the workers in the beginning of lock down and again Rs.1,000 in

the middle, AITUC general secretary N Selvaraj said.

Since many workers were yet to get the relief, a meeting of the major trade union leaders took up the issue and decided to go on this novel form of agitation sitting in front of the Labour Welfare Board, he said.

Senior functionaries of ATP, LPF, INTUC, HMS BMS participated in the meeting.

Stating that the thousands of workers, who did not not get the relief for the last four months were upset, he said that the welfare board should ensure that the amount reached all the registered workers before August 10.

The meeting also urged the board not to change the application submitted through online, instruct the VAOs properly to issue the registration certificates and not reject any of the applications through.internet. They also demanded that ID cards should be issued to workers .

All the affected workers and union leaders will go to the office of the board on August 12 and will not return home till they get the relief, Selvaraj said.