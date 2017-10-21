Now, #DengueHouseChallenge does the rounds among Coimbatore residents

Online challenge games have been for both good and bad. What started off as Ice Bucket Challenge to promote awareness of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly known as motor neurone disease, in the U.S in 2014, went on to become Rice Bucket Challenge in India, a desi version to donate rice to the needy. Then came the dangerous Blue Whale Challenge, a spine-chilling and self-harming game that claimed the lives of many youngsters.

Now, another challenge, this time to control the outbreak of dengue has been initiated. Called #DengueHouseChallenge, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan has taken up the initiative to create awareness among the residents on breeding source reduction strategy.

Source reduction method is an anti-larval operation causing the reduction or elimination of mosquito breeding places or sites.

Aedes mosquito being the agent for dengue, the Commissioner has appealed to the residents of Coimbatore through a live video to take up the challenge of destroying the sources in their house that can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes causing dengue fever.

With a call for #DengueHouseChallenge to defeat dengue, he has also posted a pictorial description, in addition to the briefing, on what needs to be done – pour all water stagnated in plastics, tyres, metal cans, coconut shells that breed mosquitoes in their homes; cover water tanks, ventilation pipes and bins with proper lid or net; and clean their yard regularly and remove water stagnating materials.

Appealing to the residents to accept and complete the challenge in their house, he has asked them to post in social media and tag their friends. The response to his challenge is also positive. The residents have started posting pictures of they covering tanks with cloth, pouring water in pans kept under flower pots, checking out the refrigerator and cleaning the water collected and so.

R Raveendran, secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, who is sincerely and vigorously promoting the campaign online, says, “It is a nice idea to spread awareness on dengue. When we all have been posting pictures of us watching movies or visiting places, it would be good if we check our own houses and post pictures of us reducing mosquito breeding source and take forward the campaign seriously for our own welfare.”