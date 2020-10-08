NTC workers demand to reopen mills immediately in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) Mills, Thursday staged sit-in in front of their mills seeking to open the mills for all the workers, which was closed in view of the pandemic.

The NTC has seven mills in Tamil Nadu, with Coimbatore alone having five mills, with a total strength of over 6,000 workers and were closed from April last and the workers were paid half the salary and administrative staff were given full salary.

Though the management had agreed to pay full salary to the workers also, the payment was delayed, which put the workers in lot of hardship, AITUC sources said.

With mills open a few days ago, the management was functioning with a few workers in rotation basis, due to which the workers were left with financial burden, they said.

Considering the plight of the workers and improved pandemic situation, the management should open the mills fully and provide jobs to all the workers immediately, they demanded.

Major trade unions, CITU, HMS, LPF, INTUC, MLF are extenting support to the workers, who staged sit-in in front of the mills, as permission was denied to observe one-day hunger strike.