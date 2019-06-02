  • Download mobile app
02 Jun 2019, Edition - 1419, Sunday
Coimbatore

Nurse found hanging, parents suspect murder

Covai Post Network

June 2, 2019

Coimbatore : Tense moments prevailed for some time at Sulur near here early today over the suicide of a female nurse, as her parents and relatives argued with police that it was a planned-murder.
    
According to police, the 24-year-old Meena was found hanging dead in her house in Kalangal area near Sulur in the early hours.
   
She is married and has a three-year old daughter.
   
However, her parents expressed doubts over the suicide of their daughter, working as temporary nurse in Palladam Government Hospital, as the
body bore some injury marks, leading to their suspicion that she could have been tortured and beaten to death, police said.
    
Based on the complaints, police registered a case and the body was sent to the government hospital for postmortem.
    
There could be an RDO inquiry into the death, as it came within the seven years in the marriage, police said

