13 Jun 2024, Edition - 3257, Thursday
O by Tamara announces special Father’s Day Feast

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2024

Make this Father’s Day unforgettable with a special feast at O by Tamara Coimbatore. On June 16th, treat your dad to a multi-cuisine buffet featuring dishes from around the world at O Café. The curated buffet includes a variety of options, along with live counters serving appam, chaat, pasta, dosa, kothu paratha, and more. Plus, fathers can enjoy a selection of exclusive mocktails crafted just for them.

Enjoy this Father’s Day feast for only ₹1399++ per adult and ₹899++ for children aged 5 to 10. All kids and fathers dining together and opting for a buffet will receive a 20% discount.

