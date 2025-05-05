O Café, Coimbatore announces special brunch on all Sundays

Covai Post Network

Get ready for an exciting culinary journey with a global multi-cuisine buffet, available every Sunday from May 4th, 2025 at O Café, O by Tamara Coimbatore.

Indulge in a wide array of flavours from around the world, featuring mouthwatering live counters serving appam, pizza, pasta, shawarma, breakfast delights, and global grills. To enhance the dining experience, tea and coffee are included, along with fun activities to keep the kids entertained.

Priced at INR 1,699++ per adult, and INR 999++ for children aged 5 to 10 years.

For reservations, contact +91 80 65551226.