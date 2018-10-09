Obstacle course race in Coimbatore on Oct 21

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : After conducting successful events across the country, adventure racing brand Wild Warrior is to hold an obstacle course race here for the first time on October 21.

The race will be a combat course, which is a tricky 3+ km one having 18 crazy obstacles designed to encourage and motivate people from all walks of life, according to Somdev Devvarman, India’s top singles tennis player and Padma Shree and Arjuna Award winner, who is also director of Wild Warrior.

He told reporters here on Tuesday that the top 10 finishers in the contender category would become a ‘Wild Warrior Gladiator’, giving them ranking points to earn the top spot at the end of the season.

Top three participants of the season in this category would get an opportunity to participate in the Asian Championship and represent India next year, Somdev added.

The participants would include professionals, men from the defence forces and also people who wanted to test themselves against the some of the best in the country, he said.

Somdev said 40 per cent of the participantswere women in the last 14 races.

He was confident that the race would be part of Olympics in 2024, as it was fast catching up in the US and European countries.