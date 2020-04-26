  • Download mobile app
26 Apr 2020
Octogenarian one rupee idli Kamaalathal receives assistance through DMK scheme

Covai Post Network

April 26, 2020

Coimbatore : The octogenarian one-rupee idli fame, Kamalathal from here had a conversation with DMK President, M K Stalin through video conference through his novel ‘Ondrinaivom Va’ scheme and fulfilled her needs.

During her chat with Stalin, she had sought some medicine and ration articles and accordingly it were arranged to be delivered at
her door step.

Kamalathal of Perur on the outskrits shot to fame for her humble servicenof supplying idli for re.one for students, office goers and the
general public even at the age of 83 and when the rice and coconut prices soaring high.

