Office Inauguration Ceremony P. K. Das Institute of Social Sciences, Health Sciences and Technology Deemed to be University – Distinct Category

Coimbatore, May 31, 2025: In a defining moment for the future of multidisciplinary higher education, the official office of P. K. Das Institute of Social Sciences, Health Sciences and Technology – Deemed to be University (Distinct Category) was inaugurated with grandeur and institutional pride at the Nehru Group of Institutions (NGI) campus.

The Welcome Address was delivered by Dr. B. Anirudhan, Former Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Late Shri P.K. Das, the revered founder and educational reformer, whose dream of a future-ready, inclusive and research-oriented university has now taken shape.

The formal proceedings began when the university was formally inaugurated by Honorary Trade Commissioner of Mauritius – India, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Nehru Group of Institutions, Adv. Dr. P. Krishnadas, who in his keynote address; reflected on the vision, determination and tireless efforts that led to the establishment of the institution. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the NGI family for their unwavering support and contribution to this achievement.

Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, NGI during his inaugural address underscored the university’s mission and long-term vision, highlighting its commitment to innovation, inclusivity and global academic standards. His address underscored the university’s goal to become a centre for transformative learning.

Dr. H. N. Nagaraja, Executive Director in his felicitation speech lauded the leadership and teamwork that turned the vision of P K Das University into reality.

With a commitment to transformative learning, the university aims to foster a new generation of socially conscious, technologically proficient, and ethically grounded professionals, this distinct-category Deemed-to-be University brings together the fields of Social Sciences, Health Sciences, and Technology, creating a unique platform that emphasizes integrative education, community engagement and global relevance.

The Vote of thanks by was delivered by Dr. M. Sivaraja, Principal, Nehru Institute of Technology, who acknowledged the contributions of all dignitaries, staff, and supporters, and expressed hope for a promising future.

The event took place on May 30th at 10:00 AM in Nehru Gardens, Thirumalayam Palayam, Coimbatore.