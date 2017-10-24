24 Oct 2017, Edition - 833, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • According to protocol we will invite, to attend or not to attend is up to him: Ramalinga Reddy, Home Min, Karnataka
  • Missing Pak Journalist Zeenat Shahzadi Fighting For Jailed Indian Found After 2 Years
  • As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it: Karnataka CM on Hegde’s letter asking not to include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration
  • IMA TN objects to how doctors in govt hospitals & medical community has been projected in Mersal: Pres, Indian Medical Assoc, Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore

Officials abetted self-immolation in Tirunelveli, say human rights activists

Covai Post Network
October 24, 2017

The open self-immolation bid by a family in Tirunelveli which left three dead on Monday is the result of the apathy of official authorities and they should be tried for abetting suicide, according to human rights activisits.

Daily wage labourer P Isakimuthu (28) of Kasitharmam, along with his wife I Subbulakshmi (25) attempted self-immolation after setting on fire their daughters Madhi Sarvinya and Akshaya Baranika in front of the Tirunelveli district collectorate after being harassed by a money lender.

While the mother and two daughters succumbed to burn injuries at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, Isakimuthu’s condition is critical.

Coimbatore Human Rights Forum chairperson VP Sarathi told The Covai Post that under law, collection of excessive rate of interests is prohibited and the government officials failed to stop such practices even after the affected person brought it to the their knowledge.

The right to equal protection of law under Article 14 was denied even after the person raised the issues with government officials. “So, it is a case of human rights violation,” he said.

A simple FIR against the money lender could have prevented this incident. This was not done despite repeated complaints to the District Collector and the police, Sarathi pointed out.

“There is the general public view that government officials can do nothing against these violators. This drove the person to commit suicide. In fact, it is not suicide, but murder by the officials who failed to do their duty,” he added.

An intervention by the State Human Rights Commission or the Government to come to some settlement or an inquiry into the matter could have saved the lives of these people. There is no use in giving relief amount to the family of the affected, he added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Drumstick
October 20, 2017

Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...

Read More