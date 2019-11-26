One-day closure, hunger strike seeking to withdraw its orders affecting people

Covai Post Network

Ooty : All major opposition parties and organisations have decided to observe one-day hunger strike and closure of shops in Nilgiris District on November 28, seeking Tamil Nadu government to relax its various orders affecting the livelihood of the common man.

The orders include the identifying 283 locations -60 per cent of the area in the district- as dangerous zone and banning permission to construct

buildings, putting seal to the illegally constructed buildings and those buildings constructed with the approval given for constructing house.

The parties sought the government to issue one-time regularisation for such buildings, as was given in other districts in the State.

They also wanted to lift the ban imposed on the movement of tourists and general public in Masinagudi area considering the livelihood of the local people.

The parties are also seeking the intervention of the Government, where the administration has hiked the rent by 300 to 700 per cent to the buildings owned by civic bodies.

DMK, Congress, CPIM, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML, Dravidar Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, JD (S) and all trade unions are particiataing in the one-day bandh.