One-day hunger strike demanding removal of community from SC list

Coimbatore : Demanding the removal of Devendrakula Velalar from the list of Scheduled Caste (SC), Puthiya Tamizhakam (PT) Tuesday

organised one-day hunger strike across Tamil Nadu.

Sitting on hunger strike here, PT President, K Krishnasamy told reporters that his party wanted to change in names of seven communities, Devendrakulathar, Vadhiriyar, Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kadayar and Pannadi and remove them from the SC list.

Removal of Devendrakula Velalar was the long pending demand and both the Centre and State governments should take positive steps to implement it, Krishnsamy said.

Stating that such hunger strike was planned at least in 10,000 places including district headquarters, in Tamil Nadu, he said that police had refused permission in view of the prevailing pandemic.

However, one day hunger strike was organised at many places defying the ban, he, sitting at a pandal in Uppilipalayam area here, claimed.

By removing from SC list, the community can avail all types of reservations with a separate identity as being availed by Backward Class communities, Krishnasamy said.

However, he ruled out that this was done with an eye on elections.