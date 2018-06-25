  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Travel

Coimbatore

One dies as truck drives in tea stall at Vallipuram

Covai Post Network

June 25, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: A mini-lorry driven by a drunken man crashed into a roadside tea stall near Vallipuram on Namakkal-Karur national highway, killing a 31-year-old man here on Sunday night.

Kannan of Keerambur village, who was having tea, was killed when the Karnataka registration vehicle suddenly drifted away from the road and crashed into the shop, police said.

He got trapped and died on the spot. Driver Balakrishnan of Vedasandur near Dindigul was said to be drunk. He was caught by local people and beaten up before being handed over to police.

The vehicle, heading to Madurai from Bengaluru, was carrying components for tractors, police added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿