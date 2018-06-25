One dies as truck drives in tea stall at Vallipuram

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: A mini-lorry driven by a drunken man crashed into a roadside tea stall near Vallipuram on Namakkal-Karur national highway, killing a 31-year-old man here on Sunday night.

Kannan of Keerambur village, who was having tea, was killed when the Karnataka registration vehicle suddenly drifted away from the road and crashed into the shop, police said.

He got trapped and died on the spot. Driver Balakrishnan of Vedasandur near Dindigul was said to be drunk. He was caught by local people and beaten up before being handed over to police.

The vehicle, heading to Madurai from Bengaluru, was carrying components for tractors, police added.