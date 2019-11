Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : Carcass of a one-month old elephant calf was found lying this morning in Jagalikadavu elephant corridor that comes under Masinagudi range in Nilgiris District. .

Forest department officials rushed to the spot at Avarallah reserve forests and recovered the body, department sources said.

The reason for the death will be known only after postmortem, scheduled late today, they said.