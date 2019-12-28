  • Download mobile app
28 Dec 2019, Edition - 1628, Saturday
Coimbatore

One more arrest in gang rape of a minor girl in Coimbatore park

Covai Post Network

December 28, 2019

Coimbatore, Dec 28 : One more persons was arrested Saturday in connection with a gang rape on a 17-year old birth day girl in the city on November 26.

Already six persons were arrested for the crime and booked under POCSO Act and lodged in the Central Jail and are in detention under Goondas Act.

On information given by the arrested, personnel from All Women police station arrested Manikandan, a resident of Vadavalli near Seeranaickenpalayam, where the incident occured near a park, when the girl along with her boy friend were returning after celebrating her birthday.

The accused has since been remanded, police said.

﻿