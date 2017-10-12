One more held in Hindu Munnani activist’s murder

CBCID police, investigating the murder case of Hindu Munnani functionary Sasikumar a year ago, arrested one Subair.
Sasikumar was murdered with sickles by a gang in two motorcycles on September 22 night last year when he was returning home. This triggered a communal flare up during his funeral the next day.
The main accused in the case, Saddam Hussain, was arrested two months ago and search was on for his accomplice Mubarak, said to be the mastermind behind the murder. On information that Subair was involved in the attack, police tracked him last evening at Mullapadi Railway Gate near Pollachi. The youth is to be produced before Judicial Magistrate court for remand, police said.
After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...Read More
Activating your chakras for a healthy you - Mooladhar Chakra There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...Read More
The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...Read More